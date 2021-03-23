OnePlus India today officially announced prices of the OnePlus 9 series globally through a virtual launch event. The event was majorly all about the new OnePlus 9 series and its first smartwatch. To everyone's surprise, the Chinese phone maker didn't reveal anything regarding the entry-level model of the OnePlus 9 Series, the OnePlus 9R 5G. The company winded up the launch event by announcing the prices of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus Watch. OnePlus 9 & OnePlus 9 Pro Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 49,999.

This left the viewers, and even us, in confusion, wondering where is the OnePlus 9R 5G. However, the company has listed the OnePlus 9R 5G on the official website and Amazon.in at a starting price of Rs 39,999. Interestingly, this smartphone is only listed on the official website of OnePlus India. It is nowhere to be seen on other global sites of OnePlus. Assuming this, the OnePlus 9R 5G could be an India-centric smartphone to attract the gaming community.

As far as the specs are concerned, the OnePlus 9R 5G sports a 6.55-inch Fluid display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Under the hood, it gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC which comes mated to an Adreno 650 GPU. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

So there you have it folks. Introducing the brand new #OnePlus9Series featuring the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro co-developed with @Hasselblad, OnePlus 9R and the #OnePlusWatch Learn More - https://t.co/oKK9Bxv1kv pic.twitter.com/8UUEC1Cgsb — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 23, 2021

For photos and videos, it uses a 48MP quad rear camera with OIS and EIS and 16MP ultra-wide angle lens. It also gets a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. The front camera is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor with EIS and f/2.4 aperture. It is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery supporting a 65W Warp Charge. It will be made available in two shades - Lake Blue and Carbon Black. OnePlus Watch With 46mm Circular Dial & AMOLED Display Launched; Priced In India at Rs 14,999.

Talking about the prices, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the OnePlus 9R 5G will retail at Rs 39,999. However, the top-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage is priced at Rs 43,999. It is important to note that the company hasn't revealed details regarding the sale or availability of the phone.

