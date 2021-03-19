OnePlus 9R smartphone has been reportedly confirmed to be launched along with the OnePlus 9 & OnePlus 9 Pro on March 23, 2021. According to a report, OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau revealed this piece of information in a media interview. The handset was previously speculated to be called as OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9 Lite. Pete Lau said that the OnePlus 9R device will be introduced to bring a robust flagship experience at an accessible price point. In addition to this, the phone will be offered with a high screen refresh rate and 5G support. OnePlus 9 Pro Confirmed To Get 50W Warp Wireless Charging.

Though the company has not revealed the specifications, Lau also revealed that the upcoming affordable OnePlus 9R will come with smooth scrolling, immersive gaming control and a superior viewing experience. With OnePlus 9R, the company aims to go even further than what the company did with OnePlus Nord last year, when it comes to delivering a balanced handset with the latest technology and a leading design.

Previously leaked specifications of the OnePlus 9R include Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC and a 90Hz refresh rate. For photography, the phone is expected to come with multiple rear cameras. As of now, nothing much has been leaked about the OnePlus 9R phone. Hopefully, we expect OnePlus to start teasing its upcoming affordable smartphone.

