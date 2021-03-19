OnePlus 9 Series has been confirmed to be launched in India on March 23, 2021. After announcing a partnership with Hasselblad, the company has started to tease the phones on its Twitter and other social media channels revealing their key specifications. Yesterday, the company revealed on its official Twitter that the OnePlus 9 Pro phone will come with 50W warp wireless charging support. OnePlus 9 Series New Renders Surface Online Ahead of Its India Launch.

The company claims that the OnePlus 9 Pro can charge the device from 1 percent to 100 percent in just 43 minutes using the 50W wireless charging solution.

OnePlus 9 Pro (Photo Credits: Pete Lau Twitter)

No strings attached. With Warp Charge Wireless 50, the #OnePlus9Series packs our fastest ever wireless charging technology. Thanks to its twin-battery design, it can even outpace wired fast charging solutions - going from 1-100% in just 43 minutes. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 18, 2021

OnePlus has used a customised battery cell in the OnePlus 9 Pro so that it produces less heat while charging. A new report has claimed that the OnePlus 9 series will support 65T warp wired charging. As a reminder, 65T wired charging was introduced by the company with OnePlus 8T last year.

As far as specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with a QHD+ display carrying a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1300 nits brightness. The company recently confirmed that the OnePlus 9 Series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

For photography, the OnePlus 9 Pro will flaunt a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

