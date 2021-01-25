Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Oppo A55 5G smartphone in the home country. After the launch of Oppo A93 device, the company decided to make the A55 phone official. The phone is available for pre-orders in China via several online retailers including JD.com. The new 5G smartphone will be launched in the global markets very soon. Key specifications of the handset include MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 6GB RAM, a 5,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera module & more. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G & Enco X Earbuds Now Available for Sale via Flipkart, Check Exciting Offers Here.

Oppo A55 5G (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Oppo A55 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP portrait sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper with up to 10x digital zoom.

Oppo A55 5G (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery, connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset will be offered in Brisk Blue and Rhythm Black shades. Coming to the pricing, Oppo A55 5G is priced at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,000) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

