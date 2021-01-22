Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone & Enco X Earbuds are now available for sale in the Indian market via Flipkart, Oppo India e-store and other retail stores such as Big C, Croma, Reliance Digital & more. The handset was launched in the country earlier this week along with Enco X True wireless Earbuds. The phone and earbuds are listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 35,990 and Rs 9,990 respectively. Sale offers include 10 percent off on HDFC Bank credit & debit cards, 10 percent off on HDFC Bank debit card transactions up to Rs 500 on orders of Rs 5,000, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards & more. Enco X earbuds are being offered 10 percent off on HDFC Bank Credit and credit/debit EMI transactions, EMI starting from Rs 342 per month and 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. Oppo Reno5 Pro & Enco X Wireless Earbuds Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications Here.

In terms of specifications, Reno5 Pro flaunts a 6.5-inch 3D curved borderless display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset paired with ARM Mali-G77 GPU.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

The stylish new #OPPOReno5Pro 5G is a showstopper all right. Answer the third question of the #LiveTheInfiniteChallenge and stand a chance to take this stunner home! #UnboxReno5Pro Buy Now Reno5Pro 5G @ INR 35,990. https://t.co/HpnN73LBnh pic.twitter.com/on93Zq4J6z — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) January 22, 2021

The device gets a 64MP main camera, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP monochrome lens. At the front, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The handset is being offered in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

The phone comes fuelled by a 4,350mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. On the other hand, Enco X earbuds get two modes- Max Noise Cancellation mode and Noise Cancellation Mode.

Oppo Enco X TWS Earbuds (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

The earbuds also come with a Transparency Mode to let users listen to ambient noise without taking them off. Oppo Enco X gets easily connected with Bluetooth 5.2, other connectivity options include a USB Type-C port for wired charging. Oppo Enco X Earbuds are priced at Rs 9,990 on Flipkart.

