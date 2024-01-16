New Delhi, January 16: OPPO is preparing to launch a new addition to its smartphone product, the OPPO Reno 11F 5G. This upcoming smartphone is expected to bring new specifications and features for modern mobile users. As the anticipation builds up, potential buyers and tech enthusiasts are keen to learn what the OPPO Reno 11F 5G has to offer. As the launch date approaches, details about the OPPO Reno 11F design, hardware and its capabilities have started to surface.

As per a report of Gizmochina, Indonesia's smartphone market might receive a third OPPO Reno 11 series smartphone, known as the Reno 11F 5G. The device is said to be available for pre-orders in the country and is expected to start shipping on Feb 24. This news comes alongside the recent launches of the Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro in various markets, including India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia. Moto G34 5G to Go on Sale on January 17; Know Specifications and Features of Motorola’s Budget Smartphone.

OPPO Reno 11F 5G Specifications (Expected):

The OPPO Reno 11F 5G is anticipated to feature a sleek design with a punch-hole display and a triple camera setup on the back. The rear camera is expected to include an OmniVision OV64B main sensor, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP OmniVision OV02B10 macro camera. A 32MP Sony IMX615 front-facing camera is expected for OPPO Reno 11F 5G.

The smartphone might be available in three colours: pink, green, and blue. The OPPO Reno 11F 5G might have an under-display fingerprint sensor. The display of OPPO Reno 11F 5G is expected to be a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel boasting an FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming and 10-bit colour support. The smartphone is expected to be durable as it might feature an IP65-rated dustproof and water-resistant chassis. Samsung Upcoming Galaxy S24 Smartphone Expected To Feature Google-Powered ‘Circle To Search’, Says Report.

The Reno 11F 5G will likely be powered by the Dimensity 7050 chipset with 8 GB of RAM and an additional 8 GB of virtual RAM. The storage of the smartphone might be around 256 GB. The Reno 11F 5G is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery, which might support 67W fast charging. The smartphone is expected to run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.

