The Moto G34 5G sale will begin tomorrow, January 17, 2024, on Flipkart. Motorola launched its Moto G34 5G in India on January 9 with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 6.5-inch 1600x700 pixel resolution display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 16MP front camera for taking selfies and video conferences. Moto G34 5G is available in 4GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB RAM and storage options. Motorola's budget smartphone is available in Ice Blue, Charcoal Black, and Ocean Blue colours. The price of the smartphone is set at Rs 10,999. Samsung Upcoming Galaxy S24 Smartphone Expected To Feature Google-Powered ‘Circle To Search’, Says Report.

Motorola G34 5G Sale Starts Tomorrow, on January 17:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motorola India (@motorolain)

