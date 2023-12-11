New Delhi, December 11: Poco is all set to launch its latest budget smartphone, the Poco C65, in India on December 15 exclusively via Flipkart. Poco C65 will come as a successor to the Poco C55 launched earlier this year and is ready to take on other popular budget smartphones of its competitors.

According to the report, the Poco C65 will sport a waterdrop-style notch display and a dual rear camera setup. It will be offered in two colour variants - Pastel Blue and Matte Black. The global variant of the Poco C65 boasts 720 x 1600 pixels featuring a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This chipset runs on a 12nm process and comes with a Mali-G52 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. iQOO 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 To Launch in India on December 12: Know Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

The Poco C65 has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via a micro USB port. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. This device features Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, GPS, and GLONASS connectivity. Smartphone Expected Launches in December 2023: From Realme GT 5 Pro to OnePlus 12R and Nothing Phone 2a, Know Details About Upcoming Smartphones.

Poco India Confirms December 15 Launch for Poco C65

Poco C65 Price:

The Poco C65 global variant starts at USD 129 (around Rs. 10,700) for the 6GB/128GB model. We expect the India pricing might be around Rs 10,000. The Poco C65 is likely to be launched in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants in India. With its decent set of specifications and an expected aggressive pricing, the Poco C65 might spice up the budget smartphone competition in India.

