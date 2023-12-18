New Delhi, December 18: The smartphone market is abuzz with anticipation as POCO, a brand renowned for offering feature-packed devices at competitive prices, gears up for the first sale of its latest offering, the POCO C65. Slated to go live on December 18 at 12 noon on Flipkart, tech enthusiasts and consumers alike are eager to get their hands on this new gadget. With several bank offers sweetening the deal, the POCO C65 is ready to splash in the crowded smartphone arena.

As the clock ticks down to the much-awaited sale, potential buyers are keen to dissect the features and specifications that set the POCO C65 apart from its rivals. The device boasts an impressive array of specs that can drive a seamless user experience. From its powerful processor to its high-resolution camera, the POCO C65 seems ready to meet the demands of modern smartphone users. ASUS ROG Phone 8 New Feature Teased Ahead of CES 2024 ROG Launch Event on January 8, Check More Details Here.

POCO C65 Sale on December 18 at 12 Noon on Flipkart

Meet the Poco C65: Perfect Design, Superior Display! Save the link in Bio! Grab #TheBigDeal , First sale on 18th Dec, 12noon @Flipkart, starting at Rs 7,499**.#POCOIndia #POCOC65 pic.twitter.com/m9eWlVjoKr — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 17, 2023

Poco C65 Features and Specifications:

The POCO C65 lies the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The phone offers three choices with variants like 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. Users can also expand the storage to 1TB using a dedicated microSD card slot. Complementing this is the option to expand the RAM up to 16GB using memory extension technology, ensuring smooth multitasking and responsive app performance.

The POCO C65 visual experience is equally compelling with a 6.74" Dot Drop display, which can reach a 90Hz refresh rate. Some other useful features include a side fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking, AI face unlock, an electronic compass, 18W fast charging support, a 5000mAh battery, and a handy 3.5mm headphone jack. The Poco C65 runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box and is available in Matte Black and Pastel Blue colour options.

Photography enthusiasts may be delighted with the POCO C65 camera capabilities. It features a 50MP AI triple camera setup, a main camera with a 50 MP and f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP macro camera, and an auxiliary lens to capture detailed and vibrant images. The front 8MP camera, enhanced with a soft-light ring, ensures selfie lovers can snap high-quality portraits even in low-light conditions. iOS 17.3: Apple Releases First Public Beta of Mobile Operating System With Stolen Device Protection.

Poco C65 Price:

The Poco C65 starts at a price tag of Rs 8,499 for the 4GB+128GB variant. The mid-spec 6GB+128GB option is priced at Rs 9,499, while the top-end 8GB+256GB model costs Rs 10,999.

Apart from this price, the POCO C65 is set to offer exceptional value, especially with the array of bank offers available at sale. Customers can avail themselves of a discount of Rs 1000 on transactions made using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. Similarly, HDFC Bank and SBI cardholders can also benefit from a Rs 1000 discount on their credit and debit card purchases.

