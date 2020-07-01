Poco, the Chinese smartphone brand is all set to launch the Poco M2 Pro in India on July 7. The company shared a poster of the smartphone on Flipkart revealing the launch date & few specifications. The handset will be sold on Flipkart. As of now, not much is known about the Poco M2 Pro but we expect few teasers from the firm in coming days. Poco X2 Smartphone Price Hiked in India Hiked For 8GB RAM Variant; Check New Prices & Other Details Here.

According to the poster shared on Flipkart, the smartphone will flaunt a quad rear camera in a square-shaped module that looks similar to devices such as Redmi Note 9 & Redmi 10X. The handset will also be offered with fast charging facility and is likely to come with a side fingerprint scanner. Poco M2 Pro is rumoured not to be a flagship phone like the Poco F2 Pro.

For all those who were on the edge of their seat. It's time to #FeelTheSurge with the #POCOM2Pro. Arriving on July 7th @ 12 PM. RT if you want to know more: https://t.co/9qDfHgozXT pic.twitter.com/8omQqEHS0r — #POCOForIndia (@IndiaPOCO) July 1, 2020

More Specifications of the mobile will be revealed on July 7 or when the company would share another teaser. Coming to the prices, the Poco M2 Pro is expected to be a sub Rs 30,000 or could be an affordable handset under Rs 15,000.

