Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Poco M3 Pro 5G handset in India next week. The company released a poster of the device on its official Twitter India account which reveals its launch date. The company also announced that the smartphone will be made available for sale via Flipkart. The handset is said to be an upgraded model of the Poco M3 phone that was launched in India in February this year. Poco M3 Pro 5G Phone With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched Globally; Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Poco M3 Pro 5G could carry similar specifications as that of the global model that was launched a few weeks ago. It is expected to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

Our first 5G phone, the amazing POCO M3 Pro is coming! Buckle up, people. The one with Mad Speed, Killer Looks hits @Flipkart on June 8th. #POCOM3Pro pic.twitter.com/uI8439V9xZ — POCO India - Register for Vaccine 💪🏿 (@IndiaPOCO) June 1, 2021

The phone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For optics, it is likely to come equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there could be an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is rumoured to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options might include 5G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Poco M3 Pro 5G is priced at EUR 179 (approximately Rs 16,000) for the 4GB + 64GB model and EUR 199 (approximately Rs 17,800) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. So we expect the Indian prices of the smartphone to be somewhere around it.

