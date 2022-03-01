Poco India officially launched the M4 Pro smartphone in India on Monday. The smartphone was also launched globally at the MWC 2022 event. The handset is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants retail at Rs 16,499 and Rs 17,999, respectively. It will go on sale on March 7 at 12 noon via Flipkart. Poco M4 Pro will be offered with a Rs 1,000 discount via HDFC Bank credit/debit card transactions. Poco M4 Pro 5G Now Available for Online Sale via Flipkart.

Poco M4 Pro sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, it gets a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

You've heard us talk about the most electrifying smartphone in phone entertainment for days. It's time to feast your eyes upon it too. Here's the official unboxing of the all-new #POCOM4Pro. Grab yours on @Flipkart. Sale starts on the 07.03.2022!#MadeOfMad pic.twitter.com/74PWAY8YGC — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 28, 2022

Poco M4 is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR Blaster, Bluetooth 5, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It runs on Android 11 based MIUI 13.

