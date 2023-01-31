New Delhi, January 31 : Poco X5 Pro 5G smartphone is about to hit the Indian smartphone market to further increase the innumerable offerings in highly competitive market. The Chinese smartphone brand has officially announced the Indian launch date for its Poco X5 Pro.

The Poco X5 Pro handset itself has been shown on Poco India’s tweet which announced the India launch date of the smartphone. To further build the buzz, the image shows the very popular Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya flaunting the soon to launch phone in his hand. Let’s take a deeper look at the details. OnePlus 11R 5G Specifications Officially Revealed by Company Prior to February 7 Launch, Know All Details Here.

Poco X5 Pro – Official India Launch Date and Expected Specifications :

The Poco X5 Pro smartphone will launch in India on February 6 at 5:30 PM (IST), as mentioned in Poco India’s official post on its Twitter account. The leaked image of the handset is also confirmed now, as the same handset can be seen on the tweet.

Poco X5 Pro To Launch in India on February 6 :

We're giving you the license to go MAD! Kick the BAD, embrace the Bad-ass 📱 POCO X5 Pro is launching on 06.02.2023 @ 5:30PM. #UnleashX, for more 👉 https://t.co/NEgUhmuD4w@hardikpandya7 @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/NVhnw5MHi2 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 30, 2023

As far as specifications are concerned, as per past leaks, the Poco X5 Pro 5G would come powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM 256GB storage options.

The smartphone is said to be featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1080x2400 resolution. The device would offer a rear triple camera setup with a 108MP primary lens teamed with an 8 MP and a 2 MP snapper. There would be a 16 MP front facing camera. Qualcomm Releases Snapdragon Insiders Access Program Offering Priority Access to New Snapdragon-Powered Device Launches.

As per the reports, the X5 Pro would pack in a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W wired charging support, while the device would run on the previous Android 12 OS with MIUI 14 skin on top.

