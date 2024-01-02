Mumbai, January 2: POCO will launch its highly anticipated POCO X6 Series, that includes POCO X6 and POCO X6 Pro devices, in India on January 11, 2024, say reports. Over a few weeks, there were rumours, leaks and update on the device's possible launch date and expected specifications. Now, it is reportedly revealed by the Indian e-commerce website that the POCO X6 series will launch next week. The POCO's X6 series, teased as "the Ultimate Predator", will reportedly be a rebranded version of the Redmi smartphones like Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi K70E.

POCO X6 and POCO X6 Pro may be launched with Snapdragon and MediaTek's processors for the Indian market. According to the report by Financial Times, there could be multiple phones in the company's pipeline, POCO X6 being one of them. According to the report, the POCO X6 will likely be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G . The report further said that the POCO X6 Pro model will likely be a rebranded version of the Redmi K70E.

POCO X6, POCO X6 Pro Coming Soon (Watch Teaser):

POCO X6, POCO X6 Pro Specifications (Expected):

POCO X6 5G and POCO X6 Pro 5G are expected to introduce identical features like the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi K70E. As per the report by Gizmochina, there could be slight changes in the devices in terms of cameras. The report suggested that the POCO X6 5G could feature a 64MP primary camera instead of the 200MP camera by Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G. The POCO X6 Pro could have a 67W charging option instead of the 90W rapid charging featured by the Redmi K70E.

The report further mentioned that the POCO X6 may pack a Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 mobile processor, and the POCO X6 Pro will likely pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra. For better multi-tasking and storage, POCO is expected to introduce its devices with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB RAM. The X6 Pro is anticipated to have a 6.67-inch AMOLED LTPS display offering 1.5K Resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The other features could include an 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, Android 13-based OS, 5,000mAh battery, and blue, black, and white colour options.

POCO X6, POCO X6 Pro Price in India (Expected):

POCO X6 and POCO X6 Pro may be launched in India around Rs 29,466, says Gizmochina's report. The device will be listed to buy on Flipkart, Amazon and POCO's official website in India. The price and other details are yet to be revealed by POCO India. The X6 Series from POCO may be an excellent option for people looking for a better performance at the affordable mid-range price range.

