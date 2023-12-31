New Delhi, December 31: iPhone users globally are reportedly witnessing cellular connectivity issues after updating to the latest iOS 17.2.1 version. Apple released iOS 17.2.1 recently, which did not add any new features to iPhones but did solve the battery drain issue that has been troubling users for some time. On Apple's Support Community Discussions website, iPhone users wrote about their recent troubles after installing iOS 17.1.2, reports PhoneArena. Gmail New Feature: Google’s Email Service Introduces Quick ‘Unsubscribe’ Feature on iOS To Manage Bulk Emails, Here’s Step-by-Step Guide on How To Use It

"After updating my iPhone last night to 17.2.1 I can no longer connect to my network provider. Tried the resets and still it does not work! Very frustrating. Trusted Apple and iPhone for years, now not so sure," a user wrote. "Any information how to solve this network issue. No network is available since last night after update," another user said. One more user mentioned, "After updating my iPhone last night to 17.2.1, I can no longer connect to my network provider. Tried the resets and still it does not work."

According to the report, Apple is expected to address the issue by rolling out the 17.2.2 or 17.3 update soon. Users who are currently experiencing cellular connectivity issues may find a temporary solution by registering in the iOS 17.3 public beta programme.

