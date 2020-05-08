Popular Google Doodle Games: Stay and Play PAC-MAN at Home in the Popular Past Google Doodle Series

Google Doodle Pac man (Photo Credits: Google)

To help one beat the blues of social distancing and spending time at home, search engine Google is playing some part. Through its series of interactive google doodle games, they are giving an option of playing their own games to every surfer. The game for today, May 8 is Pacman. Don't we all love this one? Remember the days when some of you must have played the game on video games? Now you can revisit it thanks to today's Google Doodle. Google is giving users its series of Popular Google Doodle Games since the last week to also give a message of staying safe at home. Popular Google Doodle Games: Stay and Play Halloween By Following Momo to Her Mission at Home in the Popular Past Google Doodle Series.

In today's doodle, the search engine goes almost a decade ago, as it is the doodle from the year 2010. Made on 21st May 2010, it celebrated the 31st anniversary of the maze game. For those who do not know about it, it is a conical character who has to go on eating the dots while saving it from the colourful enemy ghosts characters. A user just has to click on insert coin and start playing the game. You have to control the Pac-man with the arrow keys and chase the dots. If you have played the game in your childhood, you are gonna love today's doodle. Popular Google Doodle Games: Stay and Play Lotería, the Mexican Card Game at Home in the Popular Past Google Doodle Series.

Watch Video of Google Doodle Pacman Game:

Before starting with the games, Google had a series to thank all coronavirus helpers. Each day, they designed their logo to convey gratitude to all essential services workers, like delivery boys, medical workers, grocery store workers, public transportation workers. The latest series is a great interactive way to keep the users engaged in games other than the ones they have on their phones. So what are you waiting for? Play Pacman and stay safe at home.