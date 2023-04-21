Hyderabad, April 21: People in Hyderabad ordered a whopping 10 lakh biryanis and 4 lakh plates of haleem on leading food-delivery platform Swiggy during the holy month of Ramzan.

Ramzan order analysis report released by Swiggy on Friday highlights the food trends in the city during Ramzan. The order analysis reveals that traditional favourites like haleem, chicken biryani and samosas remain the most popular dishes during Ramzan. Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 28th Roza of Ramzan on April 20 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

Living up to its legacy as the biryani capital of the country, Hyderabad ordered a whopping 10 lakh biryanis on Swiggy this Ramzan. This is 20 per cent higher than the same period last year.

Haleem, a Ramzan special dish, saw over 4,00,000 orders placed for more than nine variants, including chicken, palamuru pottel, Persian Special haleem and dry fruit haleem. Mutton Haleem was the city's favourite variant. Festive specials like Malpua, Firni and Rabdi saw a 20 per cent increase in orders.

Crispy and piping hot samosas and bhajiyas were the favourite for Iftar or breaking the fast. The most popular Iftar items included samosas and bhajia along with dishes made from dates. There was a whopping 77 per cent increase in orders for bhajiyas. The findings were based on an analysis of orders placed on Swiggy from March 23 to April 18. Ramzan 2023 Iftar Places Near Jama Masjid: Love Nihari, Kebabs and Butter Chicken? Visit Jama Masjid Area for Lip-Smacking Foods.

Restaurants such as Pista House Haleem, Paradise Biryani, and Mehfil emerged as Hyderabad's favourites during Iftar. Swiggy has also launched an innovative OOH campaign with an LED billboard to celebrate Ramzan's festivities. The billboards with a Haleem handi on a burner have been mounted at Secunderabad and Tolichowki locations in the city of Hyderabad.

Consumers turned to Instamart for the quick delivery of iftar necessities which included dates and other dry fruits to break their fasts. There were close to half a million orders placed for dry fruits and dates this Ramzan with a significant increase in the number of orders placed just for dates.

