New Delhi, April 26 : It was already a known fact that Realme is planning to launch its 11 series in the month of May. Now, the company has officially revealed the launch date of the upcoming Realme 11 series, which is likely to comprise of 3 models - Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+.

Realme has officially announced the upcoming smartphone series launch date on Weibo and also on official Chinese website, meaning the handset series will launch in its home market first before getting released on the global markets. Read on to find more details. vivo X90 Pro, vivo X90 Launched in India, Check Out Price, Availability, Specifications and Other Key Details Here.

Realme 11 Series Launch Details:

Realme has officially revealed that the new upcoming Realme 11 series will be launching on May 10. The Chinese company took to Weibo to announce the date, while it was also posted on its China Official website. This indicates that the Realme 11 series will be launching in China before it makes to the other international shores at a later date. How To Use WhatsApp on Multiple Mobile Phones? Here's Step-by-Step Guide To Log Into Your WhatsApp Account on Different Android and iOS Devices.

The vanilla Realme 11 5G model received its certification by the 3C in China, which confirms that the device will come with 33W charging support. The handset will support VOOC 4.0 charging with 11V/3A output, both in LTE and 5G versions much like its predecessor Realme 10.

While much concrete details is not available about the both the new upcoming Realme 11 series, the company has already setup the landing pages for the phones’ pre-orders. We expect that the company will soon start revealing more specs, features as well as design details of the new smartphone models in the 11 series to create buzz ahead of their market launch.

While we expect at least three models - Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro, and Realme 11 Pro+ to make up the Realme 11 series, with the higher models flaunting curved AMOLED displays. However, nothing has been yet confirmed by the company. Hence, it remains to be seen, how many smartphone models are going to be offered in the series and what all to be expected from them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2023 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).