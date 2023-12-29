New Delhi, December 29: Apple launched its premium iPhone 15 series in September 2023 with powerful A16 and A17 Pro chipsets. As 2023 is nearing its end, the iPhone 15 is available at a significant discount on Amazon. The iPhone 15 price drop at Amazon is excellent news for Apple enthusiasts who want to grab the smartphone at Rs 5,000 less than the original price.

The price cut on the company's newly launched iPhone 15 is a good sign for customers to grab it before the year ends. Apple iPhone 15 with 128GB, as of December 29, is available to buy online at Rs 74,900. The device is listed at Rs 79,900. The Amazon website shows Apple's device is available at a "6%" discount. TECNO Pop 8 With 90Hz Display To Launch in India on January 3: Know Expected Price, Specifications and Feature of Upcoming Budget Smartphone From TECNO.

iPhone 15 Available at Discounted Price on Amazon:

The iPhone 15 128GB variant is available on Amazon for Rs 74,999 and in colour options like pink, blue, yellow, green, and black. Moreover, the iPhone 15 on Amazon offers up to Rs 32,050 exchange, cutting the cost by half. Amazon also offers the device at EMI options starting from Rs 3,631. No Cost EMI options on the website include Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, American Express Credit Card, and many credit cards from other top banks.

iPhone 15 Key Specifications:

iPhone 15 offers a 48MP primary camera with a 2x telephoto lens for super-high quality photos. In terms of display, the device has a 2,000nits bright Super Retina XDR display with a 6.1-inch size. Rated IP68, the device is splash, water, and dust resistant and has an aluminium design, ceramic shield on the front, and colour-infused glass. For performance, the device has a powerful A16 Bionic chipset. iQOO Neo9 and iQOO Neo9 Pro Launched in China With AMOLED Display and 50MP Camera: Check Features, Specifications and Price.

With all of these specifications, the iPhone 15 is an excellent choice for Apple enthusiasts to buy before the end of 2023. The offer may be for a limited period on Amazon.com. The higher variants of iPhone 15 with 256GB and 512GB are also available at discounted rates at Rs 84,900 and Rs 1,04,900.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2023 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).