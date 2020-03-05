Realme 6 Series Launching in India Today; Watch LIVE Streaming of 64MP Pro Camera Phone Launch Event

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan Appointed As The Brand Ambassador of Realme India (Photo Credits: IANS)

The Chinese smartphone maker is all set to bring the Realme 6 series in the Indian market. The launch is scheduled to commence at 12.30 pm IST, which can be streamed online via Official YouTube channel, Facebook & realme India website. Interested users can also the television broadcast of the event here. Realme 6 Series Scheduled To Be Launched in India on March 5; Prices, Features, Variants & Specs.

The company has been teasing the handset on Official Twitter & other social media handles. The company will also introduce its first fitness band with large colour display. Realme 6 Series will sport an ultra smooth FHD+ punch-hole display with refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset will flaunt A 64MP AI quad rear camera setup with 20x zoom & upfront, Realme 6 handset will sport a single shooter whereas the Realme 6 Pro will feature a dual ultra-wide snapper setup.

Expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G90 chipset, the smartphone will come with 30W flash charging support. Coming to the pricing, the Realme 6 Series is expected to start at Rs 12,999 & might go on sale from March 11 at 12 pm IST.