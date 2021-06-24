Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 smartphones today in India. The company also launched the Realme Buds Q2 and Smart TV 32-inch along with Narzo 30 Series. Realme Narzo 30 is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB and Rs 14,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model. Narzo 30 will go on the first sale on June 29, 2021 at 12 noon. Narzo 30 5G costs Rs 15,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant and it will be made available on June 30, 2021 at 12 noon. Realme 32-inch Smart TV gets a price tag of Rs 18,999. The smart TV will be made available for sale on June 29, 2021. On the other hand, Realme Buds Q2 is priced at 2,499 and it will be sold on June 30, 2021 via Amazon.in and realme.com. Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30, Buds Q2 & 32-Inch Smart TV Launching Today in India at 12:30 PM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Realme Narzo 30 5G comes with a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Introducing the #realmeNarzo30 with: 👉MediaTek Helio G95 Gaming Processor 👉30W Dart Charge 👉90Hz Ultra Smooth Display & much more! Starting from ₹12,499. Young Players, get ready to #UnleashPeakPerformance, first sale at 12 PM, 29th June. https://t.co/IYcYTbJG62 pic.twitter.com/ie8UqhGSsf — realme (@realmeIndia) June 24, 2021

For photography, it features a 48MP main camera, a 2MP mono lens and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie snapper. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 5G Smartphones (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The #realmeNarzo305G is here to #UnleashPeakPerformance for our Young Players with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Processor, 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display, 5000mAh Massive Battery & much more! Priced at ₹15,999. First Sale at 12 PM, 30th June. Know more: https://t.co/0AJB3eH1wl pic.twitter.com/6GshREkwGx — realme (@realmeIndia) June 24, 2021

Narzo 30 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Under the hood, it comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Realme Narzo 30 gets a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP monochrome lens and a 2MP macro shooter.

Realme Narzo 30 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

At the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie lens. It also comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Realme Buds Q2 (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme Buds Q2 earbuds come with active noise cancellation, 28 hours of total playback, 10mm bass boost driver, 88ms super-low latency, IPX5 rating, intelligent touch controls and. Bluetooth 5.2 dual-channel transmission. The earbuds also come with a Google Fast Pair feature which provides a hassle-free with pairing process. The device will be offered in two shades - Calm Gray and Active Black.

Realme Smart TV 32-Inch (Photo Credits: Realme)

On the other side, Realme Smart TV 32-inch comes powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor coupled with 1GB DDR3 RAM and 8Gb of internal storage. It features a 32-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. The smart TV comes with an incredible Chroma Boost Picture Engine for more vivid and sharp images and videos. It also comes equipped with 24W quad stereo speakers which offer a richer and dynamic sound, built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast.

