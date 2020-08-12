Realme C11 smartphone will go on sale today in India. The mobile phone was launched in the Indian market last month. The device will be made available at 12 noon via India's leading e-commerce platform 'Flipkart' & Realme.com. The mobile phone will be offered with Rs 1,500 discount, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options as well. Realme C11 with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC to Be Launched Soon: Report.

Realme C11 flaunts a 6.5-inch Mini-drop full-screen waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. For optics, the device comes equipped with a dual rear camera system flaunting a 13MP primary camera & a 2MP portrait lens. At the front, there is a 5MP shooter for selfies & video calls with AI beauty & panoramic view mode.

Realme C11 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, the smartphone will be offered in a single 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage configuration. The handset is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery with a standard 10W charger.

Realme C11 Online India Sale (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The mobile phone runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system. Additionally, the mobile gets a micro-USB port, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n & a 3.5mm headphone jack. Realme C11 is priced at Rs 7,499 for 2GB & 32GB configuration.

