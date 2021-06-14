Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its Realme X9 Series soon. Realme X9 Series could comprise Realme X9 and Realme X9 Pro smartphones. Ahead of its launch, prices and specifications of Realme X9 Pro have been leaked on the Weibo website. This is not the first time that the specifications of the phone have been leaked online. In March 2021, a report had revealed that the Realme X9 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, will feature an FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 108MP camera. Realme GT 5G Global Launch Set For June 15, 2021.

Realme X9 Pro (Photo Credits: TENNA)

A tipster who goes by the name of Arsenal on Weibo has shared the prices and specifications of the Realme X9 Pro. As per the tipster, the smartphone will be priced at CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs 30,990) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The top-end with 12GB + 256GB variant will be offered at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 34,345).

In terms of specifications, Realme X9 Pro will feature a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 Super AMOLED display. The phone is expected to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset is said to flaunt a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP B&W lens. At the front, there will be a 32MP snapper for selfies. The device will be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Other features include dual speakers, Dolby sound, Z-axis linear speaker, and NFC.

