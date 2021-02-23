Xiaomi owned Redmi K40 series is confirmed to be launched on February 25, 2021. Redmi K40 series will comprise of Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro phones. Ahead of the launch, specifications of the Redmi K40 series have been teased online. The company has released the official poster of the Redmi K40 series on the Chinese microblogging website 'Weibo'. The teaser reveals the back panel of the phone, a unique pattern and a triple rear camera module. At the front, Redmi K40 will reportedly flaunt a punch-hole for the selfie camera and a flat punch-hole display. The device was earlier speculated to be the world's smallest selfie camera hole. Redmi K40 Launch Scheduled for February 25, 2021; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Redmi K40 (Photo Credits: Weibo)

As per the reports, Redmi K40 will feature an E4 AMOLED flat punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, on the other hand, Redmi K40 Pro's processor is unknown. Xiaomi, earlier revealed that Redmi K40 series phones will come packed with a 4,520mAh battery with dual stereo audio output along with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Xiaomi started taking reservations for the Redmi K40 series in China last week via JD.com. The launch is just two days away and the company has reportedly received 2,30,000 reservations till now. Pricing and other details of the Redmi K40 series will be announced during its launch event. The launch event will commence at 7:30 pm local time (5 pm IST). Along with the Redmi K40 series, the company is expected to launch its new RedmiBook Pro model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2021 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).