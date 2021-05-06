Xiaomi owned Redmi is rumoured to bring a new addition under its Note 10 Series soon i.e. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. This piece of information has been revealed by a tipster Abhishek Yadav on its official Twitter handle. The tipster also shared a promo image of the phone which reveals its rear design and cameras. As per the promo image, the phone looks similar to the Redmi Note 10 Pro global model. Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro & Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Launched; Priced in India From Rs 11,999.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Abhishek Yadav)

The phone can be seen with a quad rear camera system situated at the top left corner and a Redmi branding at the bottom. In addition to this, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is expected to come with a microphone, a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille and a 5G-enabled Snapdragon chipset.

#RedmiNote10Pro5G 😍😍😍 Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G launching soon with Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G (Snapdragon 750G Expected) processor. Thanks @ERDeepGill5 https://t.co/uLvb0G23Uc pic.twitter.com/GYfe5osr44 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) May 5, 2021

The Redmi Note 10 Pro global variant is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. Therefore, it is expected that the upcoming Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G could come with a Snapdragon 7-Series chipset. Several new reports have claimed that the handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G chipset. As of now, nothing more is known about the upcoming device. It could retain several key specifications that are available on its 4G model. Redmi Note 10 Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability, a 108MP quad rear camera module, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

