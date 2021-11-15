Redmi India is all set to launch the Note 11T 5G smartphone on November 30, 2021. The company has teased the smartphone on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. The company has also sent out launch invites for the same. The handset is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 that was launched in China last month. Xiaomi India has also set up a dedicated microsite on its website, which reveals a few specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G device. Redmi Smart Band Pro Likely To Be Launched in India Along With Redmi Note 11T 5G on November 30, 2021.

Redmi Note 11T 5G (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Redmi Note 11T 5G will be launched as the successor to the Redmi Note 10T device, which was launched in July. The same device has been launched as the Poco M4 Pro 5G in the global market.

Break-neck speed for those who live life in the fast lane! Brace yourselves for the arrival of Redmi's #NextGenRacer. 🚥 The all-new #5G enabled #RedmiNote11T5G is coming your way on 30.11.2021. 🏁 Gear up for the race of the season here: 👉 https://t.co/vG106xqjE7 pic.twitter.com/lTWqYS73rJ — Redmi India - #RedmiNote11T5G (@RedmiIndia) November 15, 2021

As per a tipster, Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The handset might be offered in three shades - Matte Black, Stardust White and Aquamarine Blue.

Redmi Note 11T 5G (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

In terms of specifications, the device is said to come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the smartphone is likely to come with a dual rear camera system consisting of a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, there might be a 16MP selfie snapper. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 11T 5G could be priced at around Rs 16,400 for the base model, whereas the top-end model might be priced at around Rs 17,500).

