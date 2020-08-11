Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi officially introduced a new Coral Orange colour model as a special edition phone. Redmi Note 8 Pro now comes in five colour options depending on the market. The company has not revealed whether the new Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange Colour variant will come with a different price tag. Redmi Note 8 Pro India variant comes in four shades - Electric Blue, Gamma Green, Halo White & Shadow Black. As of now, there is no information about the arrival of Redmi Note 8 Pro Orange Colour variant to India. 2020 Xiaomi Ecosystem Product Launch: Xiaomi Mi TV Stick, Mi Smart Band 5 & Mi True Wireless Earbuds Launched Globally.

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch FHD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The smartphone comes powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T chipset mated with up to 8GB of RAM & up to 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, the handset comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP ultra-macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 20MP shooter for selfies & video calling.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange Colour Variant (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The mobile device runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11 operating system & comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging facility. Additionally, the phone gets connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, a USB Type-C port & a 3.5mm headphone jack. Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced India at Rs 15,999 for 6GB & 64GB whereas 6GB & 128GB, 8GB & 128GB models were priced at Rs 16,999 & Rs 18,999 respectively.

