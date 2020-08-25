Xiaomi owned Redmi Note 9 Pro is all set to go on sale today in India once again. The sale will begin at 12 noon through Amazon.in & Mi.com. The company had officially introduced the smartphone in March this year. The device will be offered with double data per recharge via Airtel with Rs 298 & Rs 398 unlimited packs on Mi.com whereas the handset will be offered with no-cost EMI starting at Rs 659 through Amazon India website. Redmi 9, Redmi 9A & Redmi 9C Smartphones Launched Globally; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, the budget smartphone comes mated with up to 6GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 9 Pro India Sale (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Sale alert 📢 The #PerformanceBeast #RedmiNote9 is back on sale! Grab it today at 12 noon exclusively on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo and @amazonIN Also available at Mi Homes and retail outlets near you. pic.twitter.com/YQYSEdyBBM — Redmi India - #Redmi9Prime (@RedmiIndia) August 25, 2020

For optics, the phone comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro snapper & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP shooter for portrait selfies & video calls.

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The device comes packed with a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, a USB Type-C port, GPS/A-GPS & a 3.5mm headphone jack. Redmi Note 9 Pro with 4GB & 64GB costs Rs 13,999 whereas 4GB & 128GB, 6GB & 128GB variants are priced at Rs 15,999 & Rs 16,999 respectively.

