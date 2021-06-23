Reliance Industries is all set to host its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) tomorrow. The company is expected to make some big announcements at the annual general meeting. It is speculated that the company might announce some information or details about its affordable JioPhone 5G, low-cost JiBook and Jio 5G services. Ahead of the event, Reliance has introduced a new chatbot in collaboration with WhatsApp that will allow viewers to ask queries and get more information about its upcoming AGM. The new bot works the same way as most bots do. Reliance AGM 2021: Affordable JioPhone 5G, Low-Cost JioBook Laptop & Jio 5G Services Launch Expected on June 24, 2021.

The chatbot is developed by Jio Haptik which is the one that rolled out the bot for Coronavirus infection, As per a report, viewers especially Jio shareholders can ask questions to the bot regarding AGM 2021 by following these simple steps:

1. Save the number +917977111111 or head over to http://wa.me/917977111111.

2. Send a text message to this number on WhatsApp, send your queries and you will receive instant feedback with several options.

3. You will have to select the option you like to follow further steps.

Reliance JioPhone

If the market reports are to be believed, the upcoming JioPhone 5G will be the first affordable 5G phone that will be priced under Rs 5,000. The upcoming device is said to be made in collaboration with technology giant - Google. The handset is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset.

Reliance JioBook Laptop

Other features of the phone could include both rear and front cameras, a 2,000mAh battery. The handset is expected to run on Android Go. Along with the Jiophone 5G, Reliance is also said to announce a low-cost laptop called JioBook and Jio 5G services.

