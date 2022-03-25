Samsung India has silently launched the Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 smartphones in the country. Both smartphones are now available for sale via the Samsung India website. The Galaxy A13 is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, Rs 15,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 17,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model. Samsung Galaxy A23 handset costs Rs 19,499 for the 6GB + 128GB and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Samsung To Unveil New 8K Neo QLED TVs Next Week.

The Galaxy A13 comes with a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. It is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC paired with Mali G52 GPU. For optics, it gets a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy A23 sports a 6.6-inch TFT LCD waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. The handset gets an octa-core processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the phone gets a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP depth shooter. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and a USB Type-C port for charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2022 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).