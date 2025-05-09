Mumbai, May 9: Samsung Galaxy F56 5G, a new Samsung smartphone, has been launched in India with a new camera module and a 7.2 mm slim design. The latest Samsung Galaxy F56 5G has been launched under the INR 30,000 price range, offering various segment-specific features and specifications. The Samsung smartphone will be available in two colours - Violet and Green. It will be sold on the official Samsung.com website, online retail stores, and company offline stores.

Samsung has introduced a 12MP HDR camera on the front that takes high quality selfies and useful in video conferencing. Samsung Galaxy F56 5G display comes with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the front and back sides. The South Korean smartphone maker also included advanced AI editing tools in the device. Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Launch on May 27, 2025 With Powerful MediaTek Dimensity Processors; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features of Realme GT 7 Series.

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G price in India starts at INR 25,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The second variant, having 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, is available at INR 28,999. Both smartphones get up to INR 2,000 bank discount. The interested customers can get Galaxy F56 5G with easy EMI option starting at INR 1,55 per month via Samsung Finance+ and other leading NBFC partners.

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G Specifications and Features

Samsung's Galaxy F56 5G comes with an Exynos 1480 processor that delivers good performance per the segment and achieves up to 7,20,000 score on AnTuTu benchmarks. The processor is mated with LPDDR5X RAM. Samsung Galaxy F56 5G features a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. The smartphone comes with One UI 7 out of the box. iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17: Know Major Upgrades of Apple's New Smartphones Over iPhone 16 Series; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with Full HD+ display offering 1,200 nits of HBM (High Brightness Mode) and Vision Booster tech. It has a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. Samsung calls this device, "Slimmest F Series Smartphone in India".

