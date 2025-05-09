Mumbai, May 9: Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T, two new smartphones, will launch in India on May 27, 2025. Ahead of the launch, Realme confirmed some details of its upcoming Realme GT 7 series during a global launch event in Paris, France. The company said the GT 7 lineup will be introduced in IceSense Black and IceSense Blue. It will come with a Graphene cover to help the devices maintain the outside temperature.

Realme GT 7 series will be made in India and sold internationally. The Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T will have larger batteries, premium specifications, and features in the INR 30,000 to INR 35,000 range. The Realme GT 7 may get a 7,500mAh massive battery supporting 120W fast-charging and the Realme GT 7T may get a 6,000mAh unit with the same charging speed. iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17: Know Major Upgrades of Apple's New Smartphones Over iPhone 16 Series; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 7 Specifications and Features

Realme GT 7 may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and offer a maximum of 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Dimensity 9300 Plus may score up to 2.3 million on AnTuTu benchmarks due to its higher performance and gameplay capability. The smartphone will likely come with a 50MP primary OIS-supported camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera on the rear and a 16MP camera on the front. Realme GT 7 is expected to get a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel running at a 144Hz refresh rate. It may offer up to 6,000 nits of peak brightness. It may have an IP68+IP69 water resistance rating. iQOO Neo 10 Launch Confirmed on May 26, 2025, Will Feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC With Q1 Super Computing Chip; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 7T Specifications and Features

Realme GT 7T is another mobile launching alongside Realme GT 7. It may have a 6,000mAh battery which could support up to 120W fast-charging. The smartphone is expected to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 8400, which may score around 1.6 million on AnTuTu benchmarks. Reports said it would be mated with 8GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. The LTPO AMOLED on the device may be 6.8 inches in size and likely run on a 120Hz refresh rate and with 6,000 nits of peak brightness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2025 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).