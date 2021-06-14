Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is all set to launch its Galaxy M32 smartphone in the Indian market on June 21, 2021. The Galaxy M32 has been teased on the Amazon India website revealing its launch date, time and specifications. As per the poster, the phone will be launched at 12 noon. Amazon has also provided a 'Notify Me' button so that users can get new updates about the Galaxy M32 India launch. The Galaxy M32 will be introduced as the successor to the Galaxy M31 phone that was launched in February 2020. Samsung Galaxy M32 Support Page Reportedly Goes Live, India Launch Imminent.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy M32 will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. For photography, it will flaunt a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main shooter. The other three sensors have not been revealed by the company. At the front, there will be a 20MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The handset will come packed with a 6,000mAh battery that was offered in the Galaxy M31 phone. Samsung Galaxy M32 is expected to come in two shades - Black and Blue.

The upcoming phone is likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio Helio G85 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone will run on Android 11 based OneUI OS. As per a report, Samsung had revealed that it is aiming to bring the Galaxy M32 phone in the Rs 15,000 segment. Last year, Samsung Galaxy M31 was also launched at starting price of Rs 15,999.

