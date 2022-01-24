Seoul: Samsung is planning to launch its next premium flagship S22 series, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ as well as the Galaxy S22 Ultra next month and now the pricing for the upcoming series in the European market has leaked online. According to reliable leaker Roland Quandt, S22 will start at $963, the S22 Plus will cost $1,190 and the base S22 Ultra will cost $1,417, reports The Verge. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series & Galaxy Tab S8 Series Now Available for Pre-Order in the US.

The base model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have 12GB RAM and the top-end model will pack 16GB of RAM. There have also been reports about Samsung bringing back a 1TB storage model.

Samsung will be shipping the upcoming Galaxy S22 series in two SoC variants namely the Exynos 2200 as well as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Exynos variants will be primarily made available in the European markets. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variant will be available in North and South America along with East Asia, South East Asia (India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, etc.), and Oceania (Australia, New Zealand). West Asia and the Middle East along with Africa will get a mix of Exynos and Snapdragon variants likely on a nation-by-nation basis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2022 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).