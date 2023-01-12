New Delhi, January 12 : The wait for iPhone 15 series might not be very long, as it is already been confirmed by previous reports that it has already hit the early production line. Fresh reports and remours keep on pouring about the new upcoming new iteration of the iconic Apple iPhone to keep the brand’s fan club appeased. iPhone 15 Reportedly in Early Trial Production Phase, Check Out Other Interesting Details About Apple’s New iPhone Here.

Recent rumours say that the sensors, rumors purport that the current ‘Dynamic Island’ design that is essentially the collection of sensors for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models will be retained for the upcoming iPhone 15 models. Going forward, Apple could walk its rival Samsung’s way and adopt under-display biometric sensors. This means that a tiny hole would be punched through the display for the front facing camera, as per the reports.

However, like adopting any new technologies, this would be initially exclusive for only the premium models of the iPhone. According to the reports, Samsung Display, that is responsible for making the OLED screens for the Apple iPhones, purchased more numbers of laser etching equipment that are used to punch holes in screens. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch on February 1, Pre-Orders Begin in India at Rs 1,999; Check Details.

Another report close to the supply chain for Apple also confirms the same, and adds that the ‘under panel Face ID’ could be used for the iPhone 16 models. This would involve the sensors for Face ID being covered over by the screen when it is not in use.

An under-panel camera could also follow, meaning no disruption to the display when biometric sensors or camera are not in use.

