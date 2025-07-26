Motorola will launch its new smartphone, the Moto G86 Power 5G, in India on July 30, 2025. Ahead of the release, the company has shared some key details about the smartphone. The G86 Power 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and will come with a 6,720mAh battery. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The Moto G86 Power 5G price in India is expected to start at INR 16,999. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Date Revealed, Know Everything About New Budget Smartphone by Lava Mobiles.

Moto G86 Power 5G Battery

With a massive 6720mAh battery, moto g86 POWER is built to keep going.​ Get more than 2 days of power on a single charge — whether you're scrolling, streaming, gaming, or working, it keeps up with your pace. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 25, 2025

