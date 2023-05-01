Delhi, May 01: Mysterious new repeating fast radio bursts (FRBs) have been picked up coming from space, according to a a new study by the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME), working with the University of Toronto. The researchers have detected 25 mysterious “radio bursts” from the deep stretches of outer space and are now inspecting if the aliens are trying to contact earth.

DailyStar reported the astronomers at University of Toronto as saying that the bursts under investigation are mysterious as they derive from the same location in space and are repeating in similar ways. Aliens Might Have Received Signals Sent by NASA, Though It Could Take Them Nearly 27 Years to Reply; Here’s Why.

It is important to know that these powerful radiation blasts are perfectly common astronomical occurrences and generally assumed to derive from dying stars, but the repeated nature of these bursts with all coming from specific locations in deep space has led scientists to speculate on the possibility of extraterrestrial signalling. Russia in Touch With Aliens? Russian Scientists Have Contacted Aliens and Gathered Cosmic Intelligence Using Psychic Skills, Claims UFO Investigator.

These FRBs could offer astronomers new information about what dwells in far away galaxies beyond our reach.

The new 25 repeated FRBs brought the total of suspicious repeated bursts to 50. They are predicted to be about 400 light years away. The project uses a high powered radio telescope in British Columbia to receive the signals.

Dr. Ziggy Pleunis said that a portion of the mysterious FRBs were not random signal emissions. He said “We can now accurately calculate the probability that two or more bursts coming from similar locations are not just a coincidence.”

Pleunis concluded that the discovery of patterns is promising, and there are even further reaching implications yet to be determined.

