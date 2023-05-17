Mumbai, May 17: Many near-Earth asteroids have alarms and warnings sent out by space agencies. NASA's warnings shouldn't be dismissed, even if an asteroid must be at least 96 kilometres wide to qualify as a planet killer. According to a recent space agency notice, three large asteroids are now moving towards Earth.

Asteroid 2023 JS1, JT2, and JC3 are the designations NASA has given to the celestial objects, which fall within the category of Earth Close Approaches. They have shown that a collision with an asteroid of size might do serious damage to the planet. Asteroid Warning! Huge Celestial Rock Named 2023 JD to Zoom Past Earth Today, NASA Issues Alert.

A further finding was that the asteroids will pass Earth on May 17 at a distance of little over 72 lakh km. NASA believes there is a chance that it might change course and come closer to Earth even though the distance is still believed to be vast.

The Earth wouldn't be able to stop such a massive stone from striking the Earth at such a close range, according to NASA, therefore it might represent a major threat to civilisation. People should not be concerned about this scenario at this time. In order to defend against such asteroids, NASA is developing a system. The twin asteroid redirection device had a test flight last year. As a consequence, the team was able to determine the asteroid Dimorphos' orbit. Asteroid Warning! Massive Bus-Sized Celestial Rock JL1 Set to Pass Earth Today at Rapid Speed, Warns NASA.

The asteroids will approach Earth on Wednesday at a speed of 7200 KMPH, with sizes ranging between 46 feet and 200 feet. Asteroid 2023 HG1 previously sped by Earth on May 9 and flew 4.16 million miles away from our planet, a distance that was safe and meant that it did not hurt anyone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2023 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).