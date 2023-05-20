Mumbai, May 20: Space organisations have issued alarms and cautions regarding many near-Earth asteroids. Even if an asteroid must be at least 96 kilometres large to be considered a planet killer, NASA's warnings shouldn't be disregarded. Two large asteroids are currently heading towards Earth, according to a recent space agency alert.

The three celestial bodies, which come under the category of Earth Close Approaches, have been given the names Asteroid 2023 HG11, and JL2 by NASA. They have demonstrated that a collision with a large asteroid might do the Earth significant harm. Asteroid Warning: Two Mega Asteroids to Zoom Past Earth on April 21, Know What NASA Has to Say.

Another discovery was that the asteroids will pass Earth on May 20 at a little over 72 lakh km' distance. Even while the distance is still thought to be great, NASA thinks there is a risk that it might alter its trajectory and approach Earth.

According to NASA, the Earth wouldn't be able to prevent such a large stone from impacting the Earth at such a close range, which might pose a serious threat to civilization. At this point, people shouldn't worry about this scenario.

NASA is creating a technology to guard against such asteroids. Last year, a test flight of the dual asteroid redirection system was conducted. The team was able to establish the orbit of the asteroid Dimorphos as a result. Asteroid Warning! NASA Issues Alert As Three Asteroids Approaching Earth Today; Know If They Will Strike Our Planet.

The asteroids, which range in size from 46 feet to 200 feet, will come towards Earth on Wednesday at a speed of 7200 KMPH. Asteroid 2023 HG1 previously sailed past Earth on May 9 at a high speed and a safe distance of 4.16 million miles, meaning it did not harm anyone.

