A stunning Geminid meteor shower is going to grace the skies tonight. The celestial phenomenon will be at its peak on the night of December 13 till the early hours of December 14. They are bright yellow in colour. As moon won't lit up the sky today, the astronomical occurrence will be clear and bright in the dark sky. Skywatchers will be able to see 60 to 120 meteors per hour when it is at its peak. Even after the peak, bright meteors may be visible for the next few days. Ahead of the Geminid meteor shower, we bring to you date, time and how to watch the celestial occurrence.

The Geminids are a prolific meteor shower caused by the object 3200 Phaethon. PTI reported that the Geminid meteor shower is the most intense meteor shower of the year, Director of M P Birla Planetarium and well-known astrophysicist Debiprasad Duari said in a statement on Saturday. He added, "While it is expected around December 13-14 night, one can probably also see some meteors on early evening hours of December 14." Shooting Stars in Broad Daylight! From New York to Ontario, Fireball Meteor Shower Lights Up the Sky Across the East Coast of US and Canada During the Day.

What is the Time to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower?

The best time to look for Geminids is about 2 a.m. in the local time zone, reported Space.com. It states, "The meteors tend to peak about 2 a.m. your local time wherever you're observing from, but can be seen as early as 9-10 p.m."

How to Watch Geminid Meteor Shower?

You don't need binoculars for the best view of Geminid showers. According to Space.com, meteor showers can be seen with just your bare eyes. It may take some time for eyes to adjust to the darkness after which you can see the shooting starts clearly. It is advisable to look for the shooting stars away from city lights.

Will the Meteor Shower Visible in India?

The Geminid meteor shower will be visible in India if the sky remains clear. In Kolkata, the meteor shower will be seen on December 13 night and early hours of December 14.

What Time Can We See the Geminid Meteor in India?

The best time to watch for the Geminids is about 2 a.m. in the local time zone. Space.com reports say, "The meteors tend to peak about 2 a.m. your local time wherever you're observing from, but can be seen as early as 9-10 p.m."

Although the Geminin meteor showers are best seen from the Northern Hemisphere, it can also be spotted from the Southern Hemisphere. According to the world's premier space agency NASA, the Geminids were first visible in the mid-1800s

