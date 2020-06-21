We have just countered the news and theories surrounding doomsday but looks like there is no respite from fears in this year. Another huge space rock is headed to skim past earth over the next week. Asteroid 441987 (2010 NY65) will be passing close to the earth on June 24. Like the previous ones this again is a huge one, about three times the size of Big Ben, London! So will it be dangerous? No, as it will pass from 2.3 million miles from the Earth. But if it brings another doomsday prediction in the next few days, then be warned. End of the World Today? #MayanCalendar Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter As Netizens Use Humour to Keep Doomsday Prediction Fears At Bay!

The asteroid is dubbed as 441987 and about 140 to 310 meters in diameter. The space rock will skim past the planet on June 24, 7:44 BST ie 12.14 PM IST. Asteroid 2010 NY65 will be passing at 12.89 kilometres/second that's about 14 times faster than a bullet! It is safe for all of us, as it will pass over 2 million miles away. However, the distance is close in terms of astronomical units, which makes this asteroid in NASA's close approach and potentially hazardous list.

Talking about the potentially hazardous asteroid NASA has said, "No one should be overly concerned about an Earth impact of an asteroid or comet." They add that the threat of accidents, other natural disasters and various other problems are much more than these near-earth objects. At the early start of this month also there were four asteroids that skimmed past the planet back to back. There have been repeated doomsday theories in the past few days and don't be surprised if there is one churning again in the next two days.

