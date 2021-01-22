A new year and a new full moon. Moon lovers, your favourite muse is about to rise fully again! The first full moon of New Year 2021, called the Wolf Moon will be rising next week on January 28. Every month's full moon has a special name according to the seasonal changes. So the full moon of January is called as the Wolf Moon. Ahead of Wolf Moon 2021, we tell you more about the date, timings, and other names for it. Last year's Wolf moon had coincided with a penumbral lunar eclipse.

Wolf Moon 2021 Date and Timing

Wolf Moon 2021 rises on January 28, Thursday. It will be at its peak at at 2:18 PM EST ie 12:48 AM IST. So for those in India, the full moon of January will be visible on January 29. Celestial Event Calendar of 2021: From Meteor Showers, Lunar and Solar Eclipses to Planetary Conjunctions, Know All Important Astronomical Occurrences of This Year.

Why Wolf Moon

All the names for the full moons come from the ancient Native American tribes that tracked the seasons with lunar phases. Observing the weather change, or noting the harvest period, all of it was done through the phases of the moon. Wolf moon gets it name because, wolves used to howl in the direction of the moon and mark their territorial presence. It was the time of the winters and wolves were more active in the nights. So the moon was also called as Wolf Moon. The name is said to have Anglo-Saxon origins.

Each moon is known by more than one name. Some of the other names for Wolf Moon are Old Moon and Ice Moon. It is also called the Moon after Yule, an ancient festival celebrating the Winter Solstice around December 22.

