Nisarga Cyclone to Be Next After Amphan Which Will be Formed Over North Indian Ocean; How it Got Its Name and What It Means

Cyclone (Representational Image)

New Delhi, May 22: After Amphan cyclone, that wreaked havoc in Indian states of West Bengal and Odisha, the next cyclonic storm that is in line is named as 'Nisarga'. The Nisarga cyclone will be the next cyclone that would form over the north Indian ocean region. The name 'Nisarga', which has been given by Bangladesh, means 'The Nature'. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recently released a new list of names of tropical cyclones that would be formed over the north Indian Ocean, including the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. Apart from Nisarga, few other names from Bangladesh include Biparjoy, Arnab, Upakul, Urmi, Meghala and Sorobor among others.

The new list, that was announced in April 2020, comprises names of 13 cyclones each for the 13 member countries, taking the total number of cyclone names to 169. The 13 member nations include Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the UAE and Yemen.

Amphan was the name that was suggested by Thailand, and was the last among the list of 64 cyclone names proposed back in September 2004. As the list got exhausted, with only one of them—Amphan—being left, the IMD released a new list. In the new list, the names for India include Gati, Tej, Murasu, Aag, Vyom, Jhar, Probaho, Neer, Prabhanjan, Ghurni, Ambud, Jaladhi and Vega. Check Full List of 169 New Names of Cyclones.

Globally. there are six Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres (RSMCs) and five regional Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs) that issue names of tropical cyclones. The The IMD is one of the six RSMCs to provide tropical cyclone advisories. For the north Indian Ocean, including the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, the RSMC, New Delhi, assigns the name to tropical cyclones following a standard procedure, an IMD release stated. For the north Indian Ocean, including the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, the RSMC, New Delhi, assigns the name to tropical cyclones following a standard procedure, an IMD release stated.