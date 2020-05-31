Penumbral Lunar Eclipse June 2020 Date and Time in India: Know When and How to Watch the Upcoming Strawberry Moon Eclipse

Lunar Eclipse (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The Penumbral lunar eclipse June 2020 is expected to occur between June 5 and June 6. This penumbral lunar eclipse is called ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse’. The second lunar eclipse of 2020 will be visible in most parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica. For those in India, who are waiting to see the celestial event, we bring to you Lunar Eclipse 2020 India date and time. In 2020 we will witness four penumbral lunar eclipses, of which the first one took place between January 10 to January 11. Lunar Eclipse 2020 Date and Time: Know Everything About Penumbral Strawberry Moon Lunar Eclipse and How to Watch This Chandra Grahan.

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Date And Time in India

According to timeanddate.com, the lunar eclipse will start on June 5 at 11:15 pm IST and reach the maximum eclipse at 12:54 am on June 6. The penumbral eclipse will end at 2:34 am. The total duration of the second penumbral lunar eclipses of 2020 will be three hours and 18 minutes. For those wanting to watch the eclipse from their home, the moon may appear very pale.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, which casts a shadow over the Moon. There are three types of lunar eclipses including total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse. During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon moves through the outer part of the Earth’s shadow and hence becomes faint. According to reports, during the ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse’ around 57 per cent of the Moon will pass into the Earth’s penumbra. This will make it will be a bit difficult for people to see the moon due to it being a penumbral eclipse.

Meanwhile, you can watch lunar eclipse completely online through live streaming. YouTube channels including Slooh and Virtual Telescope will be live streaming the celestial events. We shall soon share with you live streaming of lunar eclipse June 2020.