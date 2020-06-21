Solar eclipse of 2020 is occurring at the moment. The annular solar eclipse will see the sun being covered by the moon's shadow only to leave an illuminating the Ring of Fire on display. It is one of the most beautiful and significant spectacles of today's solar eclipse. There won't be another such eclipse later this year, so everyone is eagerly awaiting this peak point. If you haven't been able to catch a glimpse of it, then let us show it to you in pictures. The latest pictures of Ring of Fire 2020 as seen from different parts of the world have been shared online. Solar Eclipse 2020 Latest Pics From India: Twitterati Share Photos of Surya Grahan as Seen From Jammu, Mumbai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Jaipur and Other Indian Cities.

An annular solar eclipse takes place when the sun, moon and earth are in a linear position. The moon is at a far distance from the sun so it cannot cover the sun completely, but it leaves out an illuminated disk of light for the observers here. It is thus called the Ring of Fire or Ring of Light by some. Today's maximum point of the solar eclipse in India was at 12.10 PM for this observance. The eclipse will continue till 15.04 PM. This illuminated border of the sun covered by the moon's shadow is one of the most beautiful spectacles in the celestial event.

Check Pics of the Ring of Fire 2020:

From Dehradun in Uttarakhand

From the Cloudy Skies in Delhi

Delhi: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the cloudy skies of the national capital. pic.twitter.com/Y29PNlnpWW — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

A Clearer View From Maximum Point in Delhi

Complete Ring from Sukkur, Pakistan

Complete Ring of Fire in Sukkur Paksitan#SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/vT1kyaPJAG — Sahibzada Umair (@UmairHa81670610) June 21, 2020

So Stunning

I had to brave my mother's fury to take this one pic. Btw this is beautiful😍😍 #RingOfFire #ringoffireeclipse pic.twitter.com/KELr1mFHcR — Joyabroto Ghosh (@JoyabrotoG) June 21, 2020

Looks so amazing, right? The next solar eclipse of 2020 will take place on December 14 but it won't be visible from India. The next such 'Ring of Fire' appearance that will be visible from India will be on October 25, 2022.

