Washington, January 4: Slack Technologies Inc, one of the leading workplace messaging applications, suffered an outage on the first Monday of 2021. The leading tech player started 2021 on a slippery note, as its services were hit on the day when most white collar workers across the world resumed work. First Monday of 2021: From Positive Messages to Funny Memes on Getting Back to Work After Long Weekend, Netizens Welcome The New Week With Mixed Feelings.

What initially appeared as a connectivity issue, was soon confirmed to be an outage from the app service provider's end. The first complaints were raised at around 9:44 am ET, primarily registered by those using the application under their work from home programme.

The company upgraded the issue into a full blown outage at around 11:20 ET, and by 11:30 ET, it stated that the problem has led to a full outage of services. At 12:30 ET, an update by Slack on its social media account said that the issue is ongoing, but the services are resuming for several users.

"While the issue is largely still ongoing, we believe some customers may see improvement in connecting to Slack after a refresh," it had posted.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, nearly 15,000 users had reported the outage of slack services within a short span. The application, which has gained traction amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown, had over 142,000 paid customers at the end of third quarter.

