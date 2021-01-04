Happy Monday, it is the first Monday of 2021! We know we are already half through the day, but yes, depending on how your day is going getting back to grind, there are tweets and memes to help. At the beginning of every week we have #MondayMotivation, #MondayThoughts that trend online with good morning images and quotes full of positivity. Today being the first Monday of the New Year 2021, there's more anticipation to have a great day, or may be not. After a long celebratory weekend, people are expressing their Monday blues too. So First Monday of 2021 is trending on Twitter with some motivational messages, along with funny memes and jokes to get through the piles of work. Even on New Year's Day we saw funny memes and jokes about 2021.

After what 2020 felt like, people have begun 2021 with a lot of hope and less expectations. As some put it, the bar is low for 2021, so even little things would matter more. With the news about COVID-19 vaccines rolling out, serves a little hope and happiness to everyone. But be it 2020 or 2021, or irrespective of the dates, getting back to work on a Monday is tiring for many. More so because The New Year's Eve was a long weekend. So as people do get back to their laptop screens, they are sharing a mix of both -- motivational messages as well as funny Monday memes about first one of 2021.

Check Tweets About First Monday of 2021:

Ugh. You Last Night

Me opening my laptop tomorrow pic.twitter.com/C0eI2veFa5 — Sailor Goon (@TooXquisite) January 3, 2021

This is Fine

First monday of 2021 and already swamped with work pic.twitter.com/0m8uvLlmhf — pop’n (@rushdijaafar) January 4, 2021

*Sings Along*

The first Monday of 2021 and we have some #MondayMotivation to go along with it. pic.twitter.com/3y1Otq2qqA — Molecast (@TheMolecast) January 4, 2021

Doesn't It?

first Monday of 2021 literally feels like this pic.twitter.com/QvKWbOFZty — 𝕹𝖆𝖟 (@nazcastro) January 4, 2021

Some Positive Messages

Good morning all yah gorgeous Twitteraties!! Not all Monday's are bad day's.. it all depends on how you handle the obstacles that come on your path today, so handle it with care and right decisions! Make your 1st Monday of 2021 a great day! 😘🤗🕊️♥️✌🏻🙏🏻🙌🏻☕ pic.twitter.com/XlqbzBH3i9 — Jacqueline (@JacquelineJ_76) January 4, 2021

Calling in Sick

me explaining why I need to take a sick day on the first Monday of 2021 pic.twitter.com/e0W7VlIz00 — Betches (@betchesluvthis) January 3, 2021

Make it Awesome

It’s the first Monday of 2021. Make it awesome, tweeps! #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/5l5TFJEp1M — Missy B (@TheMojoMissy) January 4, 2021

Oh, Tired Already

First Monday of 2021 and I'm already tired. — A (@HappinesMagnet) January 4, 2021

New Week, New Chances

Here is the #MondayMotivation for the first Monday of 2021! pic.twitter.com/gJIpWRPyMZ — Gauteng Treasury (@GautengTreasury) January 4, 2021

So what is your mood for the first Monday of 2021? Are you motivated enough to get through or just lazing around, waiting for the weekend to arrive. Let us look at the new week of the new year with hope. Share some of the above memes and jokes to start your day with a smile.

