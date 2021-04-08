Make in India or Atmanirbhar Bharat was a revolutionary term coined by the Prime Minister of our country, Shri Narendra Modi, since then, there has been a buzz related to new concepts and products launched under this idea.

But one arena which was considerably untouched from this initiative inspired Dinesh Paliwal, CEO, DJ Technologies to launch the state-of-the-art, indigenously made web application that allows content creators to perform short video creation, editing, and live streaming platform called NameFame.

The launch of this one-of-a-kind application on 1st March 2021 attracted massive appreciation and will be instrumental in giving content creators a single platform to shoot, edit and monetize their content.

Dinesh Paliwal says,“ We have integrated technology with the talent of creators to help them reach new milestones”. This revolutionary technology is inevitably a must use for anyone who is looking to get big with their content game with a one-stop platform that is powered by advanced features such as live streaming, star marking a profile, disappearing messages, to name a few.

Gone are the days when individuals had to have 4 different applications each for creating, editing, posting content and online messaging. This impeccable platform brings your entire universe under one roof, now users can easily say goodbye to the scores of applications sitting and eating their data and space.

Why DJ Technologies?

DJ technologies have been instrumental in driving changes that ease the everyday hassle of thousands of its customers, an ace software and applications development company, DJ technologies have proved their mettle by giving exceptional quality apps catering to their client needs across Android, IoS, Windows etc.

Headquartered in Indore, DJ technologies have. a highly committed and robust team of app developers who are amongst the most renowned in the industry.

The brainchild child of DJ technologies, NameFame is the one for you if you have any skill which you would want to share with your viewers, cooking, dancing or anything under the sky can be recorded via the platform and you'll have the unique opportunity to edit your content on the platform itself and earn real money out of your skill or hobby.

