Mumbai, December 26: In 2023, many Indian startup companies and tech giants laid off thousands of employees due to several reasons. This year, the companies cut their workforce for cutting costs and adopting AI automation. Amid the wave of worldwide layoffs, many Indian startups and renowned tech companies laid off reportedly 16,398 employees.

According to the reports, this year saw BYJU, Paytm, Swiggy, and JioMart laying off thousands of employees, joining the wave of global layoffs in 2023. Fintech major Paytm reduced its workforce to adopt automation and AI, while the Edtech major BYJU cut the workforce for different reason. Besides these giant companies, many Indian tech startups cut significant workforce in 2023 due to market, AI adoption, and other reasons. Layoffs 2023 in December: More Than 4.25 Lakh Tech Employees Lose Their Jobs This Year as Google, Paytm, BYJU’s and More Continue Layoffs During Holidays, Says Report.

Layoffs at Indian Startups and Tech Companies in 2023

In 2023, the employees were cut from Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, and other locations across India. According to the report by Financial Express, the following tech giants laid off over a thousand employees this year,

Paytm - 1,000 employees

BYJU's - 2,500 employees

JIoMart - 1,000 employees

Swiggy laid around 380 employees

Besides these famous companies, the following startups or growing companies sacked the following employees. Jobs Coming? India’s Job Market To See Rise in Demand, 3.9 Million Frontline Roles Projected in H1FY24 Amid Economic Challenges, Says Report.

Dunzo - 300 employees

Meesho - 251 employees

Skill Lync - 600 employees

Milkbasket - 400 employees

Spinny - 300 employees

ShareChat - 700 employees

Pristyn - 300 employees

Ola - 200 employees

1K Kirana - 600 employees

Adda247 - 300 employees

MPL - 350 employees

WayCool - 300 employees

According to the Financial Express's report, the Indian tech startup ecosystem had a 72% funding decline in 2023. Till December 5, 2023, the report cited that the funding decline was $7 billion compared to $25 billion in 2022. According to the report, the funding has been the "lowest" in the last five years. Following the decline, India reportedly dropped to the fifth place among the "highest-funded geographies globally in 2023" from its early position in fourth place, following the Q4's lowest recorded-funding of $957 million. As per the report, the funding is the lowest since Q3 2016.

