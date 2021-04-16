New Delhi: TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, on Friday announced that its all-new TECNO SPARK 7 smartphone is now available for sale on Amazon.in. The brand recently announced Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana as the brand ambassador for 2021, making him the face of the TECNO SPARK 7 campaign currently live on Amazon. Tecno Spark 7 With Dual Rear Cameras & MediaTek Helio A20 SoC Launched in India, First Online Sale on April 16, 2021.

The two variants of TECNO SPARK 7 are available at an introductory launch price of Rs 6,999 for the 2GB+32 GB storage variant and Rs 7,999 for the 3GB+64GB storage model. TECNO SPARK 7 is available in three colours -- spruce green, magnet black and Morpheus blue.

Put on your dancing shoes and flaunt your #SWAG to the groovy beats of the SPARK 7 SWAG UP Song and get a chance to win SPARK 7 and #TECNO goodies worth ₹50,000* ! Go to @MXTakaTak app and participate in the challenge to win big! The contest is live till 22nd April. *TnC applied pic.twitter.com/h2PoZREwPY — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) April 16, 2021

"TECNO has consistently brought quality products for value-seeking customers in India," Nishant Sardana, Director-Mobile Phones and Televisions, Amazon India, said in a statement. "TECNO SPARK 7 is a best-in-class budget smartphone that will appeal to customers seeking more for less. With this launch, we are excited to offer a promising smartphone under Rs 7,000 along with a fast, convenient and safe shopping experience on Amazon.in," Sardana added.

The TECNO SPARK offers a 6.52-inch Dot-notch display, 6,000mAh battery and superlative 16MP Dual AI rear camera and sports an 8MP front camera with dual front flash. The smartphone is also backed by a powerful Octa-Core 1.8 GHz Helio A25 processor for a seamless, uninterrupted smartphone experience.

"TECNO's SPARK series is designed to cater to the youth of Aspirational Bharat. Keeping in line with the brand's philosophy of ‘Stop at Nothing', we strive to provide our consumers with innovative technology at affordable price points," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India.

The smartphone also comes with Smart Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock 2.0. The Smart fingerprint sensor performs functions like receiving and taking photos and dismissing alarms. The Face Unlock 2.0 tightens the security on your smartphone by preventing the smartphone from getting unlocked with eyes closed.

